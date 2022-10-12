Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0028 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 767,958,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 767,910,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00286692 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

