Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0028 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 767,958,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 767,910,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00286692 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
