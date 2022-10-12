Litecoin (LTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $350.75 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $52.13 or 0.00272811 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $350.75 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00026838 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,369,144 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTC through the process of mining. Litecoin has a current supply of 84,000,000 with 71,366,068.73050588 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin is 52.29752665 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 831 active market(s) with $314,484,927.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.