Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Up 4.1%

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.61 and last traded at $219.56. 9,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 355,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

