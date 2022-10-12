Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 5.9%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.87. 78,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,410,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.48.

Livent Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $229,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Livent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Livent by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 197,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

