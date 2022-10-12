LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $20,845,000. 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $11,722,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $11,342,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in LivePerson by 643.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 456,433 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,345. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $679.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. The company had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LivePerson to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

