LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Shares Down 1%

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 1,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of LMF Acquisition Opportunities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

