LocalCoinSwap Tops One Day Volume of $136.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $406,537.99 and $136.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 67,588,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,375,405 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is https://reddit.com/r/localcoinswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LocalCoinSwap has a current supply of 67,588,182.26703738 with 48,375,405.49660777 in circulation. The last known price of LocalCoinSwap is 0.00800085 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.localcoinswap.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

