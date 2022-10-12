LocoMeta (LOCO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11,668.03

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, LocoMeta has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocoMeta has a market capitalization of $11,668.03 and $21,444.00 worth of LocoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocoMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000847 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LocoMeta

LocoMeta (LOCO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 20th, 2021. LocoMeta’s total supply is 1,341,959 tokens. LocoMeta’s official Twitter account is @locometaglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocoMeta’s official website is locometa.io.

Buying and Selling LocoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “LocoMeta (LOCO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LocoMeta has a current supply of 1,341,959 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LocoMeta is 0.00876852 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $98.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

