Loot Dollar (LOOTDOLLAR) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Loot Dollar (LOOTDOLLAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Loot Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loot Dollar has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Loot Dollar has a market cap of $441.37 and approximately $33.00 worth of Loot Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loot Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Loot Dollar

Loot Dollar’s launch date was May 10th, 2022. The official website for Loot Dollar is lootfinance.app. Loot Dollar’s official Twitter account is @lootnetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loot Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loot Dollar (LOOTDOLLAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Loot Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Loot Dollar is 0.00366358 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lootfinance.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loot Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loot Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loot Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loot Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loot Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.