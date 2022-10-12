Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $195.85. 35,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,401. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average is $194.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

