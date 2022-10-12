Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,385,000 after buying an additional 304,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after buying an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 329,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

