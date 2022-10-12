Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.53

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $590.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also

