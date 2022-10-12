LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €740.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock remained flat at €610.50 ($622.96) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 335,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €656.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €621.75.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

