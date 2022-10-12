LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Increased to €862.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.43.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.95. 232,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,248. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.39.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.