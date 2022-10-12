Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nextdoor by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

KIND stock opened at 2.53 on Wednesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.44 and a 1-year high of 18.59. The firm has a market cap of $976.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.66.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. The company had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

