Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,010,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

