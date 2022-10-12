Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 264,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $179.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $178.52 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

