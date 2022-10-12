LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

