Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.30

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.