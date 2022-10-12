MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 511,382 shares.The stock last traded at $12.68 and had previously closed at $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

