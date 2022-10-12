Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $66.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,139. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Magna International by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,529 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

