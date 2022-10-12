Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.30

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 14051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Magnite Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $857.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 33.9% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,159,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,335 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after acquiring an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $7,309,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $6,940,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

