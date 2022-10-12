MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MMD opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

