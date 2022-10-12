Maison Capital (MSN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,912.00

Maison Capital (MSN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Maison Capital has a total market capitalization of $5,600.90 and $31,912.00 worth of Maison Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maison Capital token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maison Capital has traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maison Capital Token Profile

Maison Capital’s genesis date was September 18th, 2021. Maison Capital’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,893 tokens. The official website for Maison Capital is maison.capital. Maison Capital’s official Twitter account is @maison_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maison Capital is maison-capital.medium.com.

Maison Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maison Capital (MSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Maison Capital has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Maison Capital is 0.00439668 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maison.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maison Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maison Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maison Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

