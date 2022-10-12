Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $157.00

Shares of Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 157 ($1.90), with a volume of 22444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($1.96).

Majedie Investments Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £83.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

