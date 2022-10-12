Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.75

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Mandom Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.