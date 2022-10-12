Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 175,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,100,080 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

