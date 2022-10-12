Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by Barclays to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.42.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.54. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.10 and a one year high of C$28.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 19.2699992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,373.86. In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.