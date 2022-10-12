Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

