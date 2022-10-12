Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 112.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

