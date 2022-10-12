MarketAxess (MKTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $234.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.73. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $424.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.65.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

