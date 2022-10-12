Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:MRK traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 58 ($0.70). 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,418. Marks Electrical Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The stock has a market cap of £60.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.51.

In related news, insider Marnie Jane Millard bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,347.51).

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

