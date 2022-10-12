Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 279,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Marlin Technology has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 376,727 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 68.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 700,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 566,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

