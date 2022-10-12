Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,344. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.