Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.77. 35,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.