Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 441,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,767. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -144.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

