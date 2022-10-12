Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.
Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 441,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,767. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -144.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
