Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 655,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,747,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $118,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $114,637,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

