Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.08.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average of $336.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

