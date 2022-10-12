Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.08.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

MA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $275.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.71 and its 200-day moving average is $336.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

