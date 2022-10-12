Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTDR. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 167.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Matador Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

