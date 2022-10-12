Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Match Group traded as low as $45.84 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 14300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

