Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,121 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,274,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,503,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

