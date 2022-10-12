Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 7.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 5,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 562,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The firm has a market cap of $852.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 66.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

