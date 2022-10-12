McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $274.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.31.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,885. The firm has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.96 and a 200-day moving average of $250.08. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

