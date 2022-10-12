McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.75. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,700. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.37.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 267.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.