McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.75. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,700. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.37.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
