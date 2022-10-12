Media Network (MEDIA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Media Network (MEDIA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Media Network token can currently be bought for $8.08 or 0.00042310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Media Network has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Media Network Token Profile

Media Network’s official website is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @media_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network (MEDIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Media Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Media Network is 7.43675456 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $751,477.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://media.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

