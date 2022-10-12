Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. 189,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.