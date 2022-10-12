Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $80.94. 178,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

