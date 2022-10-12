MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 28.0% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MELI traded down $14.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $820.22. 13,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,692. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $920.49 and its 200 day moving average is $874.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

