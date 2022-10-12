Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

NYSE MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

